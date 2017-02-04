Boy, 11, burned after gas heater explodes in pet kennel

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 11-year-old has suffered severe burns from an explosion inside a homemade kennel at an Indiana home.

Television station WRTV that the boy was trying to light a gas heater about 11 a.m. Saturday near Markleville when the explosion occurred.

Authorities say the heater was enclosed for some of the family’s pets.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says other family members were about 100 yards away at the time.

The boy was being treated at a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

