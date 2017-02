Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. – Get ready to battle the cold! Bundle up and get out to the Holland outdoor winter market, beginning today.

From 9 a.m. – noon at the South Civic Center lot on Pine Avenue, you can browse from a variety of local vendors. From fresh produce to artisan crafts, the Holland winter market will run the first and third Saturdays through the spring.

Cindy Visser from Visser farms, one of the vendors, joins the FOX 17 Morning show.

For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.