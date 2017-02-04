Car struck house, then fled scene

PORTAGE, Mich.– Police believe that a car struck the front of a Portage home and then drove away.

Based on evidence at the scene, police say that an unknown vehicle left the road and struck the front of a home on Stanley Avenue Friday evening.

The vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV fled the scene before to police arrived.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

