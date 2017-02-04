Drifting snow leads to crash in Calhoun County, driver hospitalized

MARENGO TWP., Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is remind motorists to slow down on snow-covered roads after a Olivet woman was involved in a rollover crash Friday that sent her to the hospital.

It happened in the 14800 block of 18 1/2 Mile Road around 2 p.m.

Deputies say the 22-year-old driver lost control of the car on a snow-covered road, causing the car to rollover.

The victim was taken to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for non-life threatening injuries to the head.

High winds are also said to be a factor.

