Galesburg-Augusta Beats Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich.--- Galesburg-Augusta entered the game atop the SAC Valley Conference and looked to extend their lead over Schoolcraft. The Rams beat the Eagles 42-32 and remain at the top of the conference.
