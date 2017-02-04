Galesburg-Augusta Beats Schoolcraft

Posted 12:10 AM, February 4, 2017, by

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich.--- Galesburg-Augusta entered the game atop the SAC Valley Conference and looked to extend their lead over Schoolcraft. The Rams beat the Eagles 42-32 and remain at the top of the conference.

