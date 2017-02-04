George scores 21 to lead Pacers to 6th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 12: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 12, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Lavoy Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, replacing an injured Thaddeus Young, who sat out with a sprained left wrist. Myles Turner, CJ Miles and All Jefferson all finished with 13 points for Indiana (28-22).

Indiana took control of the game during a 20-5 run in the third quarter. A 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter would prove to be too much to overcome for the Pistons (23-27).

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 19 points. Jon Leuer added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and nine rebounds.

 

