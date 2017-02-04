× Here’s your guide for deals on food for Super Bowl 51

We are less than 24 hours away from the big game and our friends at offers.com have put together a list of deals for the Super Bowl that you don’t want to miss out on.

Applebee’s – Order online or via the Applebee’s app to get $5 off your first curbside to-go order.

Boston Market – In honor of the big game, you can get two deals:

* $10 off $200 worth of catering.

* $3 off any $15 purchase.

Bertucci’s – To feed hungry football fans, grab one of these specials.

* One party pizza with 16 chicken wings and rolls for $29.99.

* Two party pizzas and one cheese party pizza with 16 chicken wings and rolls for $49.99.

* Two party pizzas and two cheese party pizzas with 32 chicken wings, 10 meatballs, salad, and rolls for $79.99.

Black Angus Steakhouse – On Game Day, feast on the following deals:

* A steakhouse bacon cheeseburger with fries and a 16-ounce Bud Light for $10.

* Drinks and appetizers in the BullsEye Bar for $4, $5, and $6.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – You can get the party going with two game day specials:

* A create-your-own pasta package with a choice of two pastas, three sauces, three proteins, one salad, bread, and dipping oil. ($120, serves 10; $240 serves 20; $360 serves 30).

* A game day special with an entree, pasta, and salad. ($120 serves 10).

Brio Tuscan Grille – Feed hungry football fans with two game day specials:

* A create-your-own pasta package with a choice of two pastas, three sauces, three proteins, one salad, bread, and dipping oil. ($120, serves 10; $240 serves 20; $360 serves 30).

* A game day special with an entree, pasta, and salad. ($120 serves 10).

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – Buy two, get one free pizza.

BurgerFi– On Game Day, you can order a 10 cheeseburgers for $50.

California Tortilla – Buy two, get one free quart of salsa, guacamole, or queso. Contact your favorite location and say the secret password “triple my dip” to receive the offer.

Charlie Brown’s – Place your Game Day order before February 3, and you can get 20% off each party platter. Platter serves 8 – 10.

Chipotle – Play the ’Cado Crusher Game to win free chips and guac with the purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Crispers – Buy one, get one free platter. Choose from signature sandwich, wraps, and dessert platters.

Daphne’s California Greek – Place your order now to take advantage of the following Offers:

* A Small Squad sandwich pack including six sandwiches with a choice of two proteins for $30.

* A Large Squad sandwich pack including 12 sandwiches with a choice of two proteins for $60.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Score a free pound of pulled pork and 10% off catering with any XL pack purchase.

El Pollo Loco – Feed the crowd on game day with these special Offers::

* $5 off a 12-piece family meal.

* $10 off a 24-piece catering meal.

* $20 off a 48-piece catering meal.

Firehouse Subs – Take $10 off a $100 catering order.

Friendly’s – Dig into the limited edition Reese’s football ice cream cake, which features premium peanut butter ice cream and chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups covered with chocolate flavored truffle, chocolaty crunchies, and vanilla whipped icing.

Fuddruckers – Receive 20% off a catering order for 10 or more when you pre-order 48 hours in advance.

Hooters – Take advantage of these three Super Bowl Offers:

* A dine-in or takeout AFC package with 75 traditional or boneless wings, traditional or boneless, blue cheese and/or ranch, and celery for $74.95. Add a pound of steamed shrimp for $19.95.

* A dine-in or takeout NFC package with 150 traditional or boneless wings, blue cheese and/or ranch, and celery for $142.95. Add a pound of steamed shrimp for $19.95.

* A free grab bag of goodies when you book a table for Super Bowl Sunday.

Jersey Mike’s – Buy two, get one giant sub for $2.99.

KFC – Split a Chicken Share for $10. The Share includes a choice of nine extra-crispy chicken tenders, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets, or twelve hot wings.

Krispy Kreme – Celebrate Game Day with custom chocolate iced football shaped doughnuts with your choice of filling and colors.

Maggiano’s – In select locations, you can get $25 off your next delivery of $150 or more.

MaggieMoo’s – This Sunday, get $5 off the six-pack Crowd Pleaser Kit, which includes six flavors of ice cream with six toppings.

Marble Slab Creamery – You can take $5 off the six-pack Crowd Pleaser Kit, which includes six flavors of ice cream with six toppings.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery – You can land 20 Wing Run boneless wings $12.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Order a party platter for 10 – 13 diners starting at $30.

Mellow Mushroom – Plan your Game Day party by ordering two large one-topping pizzas with 10 wings and one-gallon tea bag for $39.99.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Lick your fingers after chowing down $.50 bone-in wings at the bar.

Noodles & Company – Get 25% off $40 worth of catering.

O’Charley’s – This year, you can carry out two Super Bowl food deals.

* A family chicken tenders meal for $25, which includes 20 chicken tenders, 8 sides, and three dipping sauces.

* A ribs picnic pack for $40, which includes two racks of ribs, four sides, and a whole pie.

On The Border – You can score 20% off a $100 takeout order.

Papa Gino’s – Get your Game Day grub with 30% off online orders.

Papa John’s – Get 40% off your online order.

P.F. Chang’s – Get 20% off Super Bowl takeout and catering online orders. 24-hour advanced notice required; delivery available for orders over $100.

Pizza Hut – Slice up two large one-topping pizzas with breadsticks for $19.99.

Popeyes – Get six Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing for $3.99.

Rubio’s – You can take $20 off your $125 catering order.

Spaghetti Warehouse – You can take 20% off an online takeout order of $15 or more.

TacoTime – Buy one, get one free Big Juan burrito.

Texas Corral – Choose between two Super Bowl specials:

* $5 off a $20 to-go order.

* $2.50 domestic beers and half-price appetizers when you dine in.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Preorder 50 wings for $25 for takeout.

Which Wich – Take $10 off your $50 catering order.