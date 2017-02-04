GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Davenport hosted Lourdes at the Student Center on Senior Day. Senior Kevin Rich decided to propose to his girlfriend Taylor prior to the game. She said yes, Rich scored 19 points and Davenport went onto win 85-60.
Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day
