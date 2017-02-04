Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day

Posted 11:25 PM, February 4, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Davenport hosted Lourdes at the Student Center on Senior Day. Senior Kevin Rich decided to propose to his girlfriend Taylor prior to the game. She said yes, Rich scored 19 points and Davenport went onto win 85-60.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s