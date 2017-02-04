Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga walks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Footballs won’t be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show’s production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston’s NRG Stadium a “no drone zone” on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.

