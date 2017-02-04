Mona Shores girls beat Muskegon in OK Black showdown

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Jordan Walker scored 39 points as Mona Shores beat Muskegon 72-47 to break a 3-way tie for 1st place in the OK Black.
