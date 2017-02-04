Mrazek, Green lead Red Wings past Predators 1-0

Posted 11:49 PM, February 4, 2017, by
NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 04: Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Detroit Red Wings and Austin Watson #51 of the Nashville Predators fight for a bouncing puck in front of goalie Petr Mrazek #34 of the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena on February 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 04: Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Detroit Red Wings and Austin Watson #51 of the Nashville Predators fight for a bouncing puck in front of goalie Petr Mrazek #34 of the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena on February 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for Nashville, which has lost two of three.

Mrazek is 5-0-0 in his career against Nashville. He made nine saves in the first, 16 in the second and 17 in the third to record his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He has been the goaltender of record in both of Detroit’s wins over the Predators this season. The first came in Detroit on Oct. 21, in which several Predators could not finish the game due to a bout of food poisoning.

Green scored with 1:30 left in the opening period.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s