MSP: Be vigilant to IRS phone call scammers

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are once again warning residents to be on alert after receiving several phone calls from concerned citizens that the IRS is allegedly contacting them for money.

Police say the caller tells people they owe money to the IRS and must withdrawal money at a specific location or they will be arrested.

MSP is reminding people to never provide personal information whether it be via email, phone, or online.

The IRS is advising that if you receive a phone call like this make sure you:

-Ask the caller for their name, badge number and a phone number to call them back.

-Call 1-800-366-4484 to determine if the caller is an IRS employee with legitimate need to contact you.

-If you or someone who know may have been involved in a call like this you are being asked to report the incident to the IRS at 1-800-366-4484.