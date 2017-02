Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich.-- The Greater Muskegon Jaycees' Snowfest returns this weekend after taking a year off.

Today is the last day to check out the event.

Activities include:

"Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off"

Snow Volleyball

Cornhole Tournament

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Muskegon Jaycees' website.