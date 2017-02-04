× Police in Battle Creek arrest two teens following armed robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating after two teens allegedly robbed someone at knife point.

It happened in the area of Van Burn and West Streets Friday.

Officers say the two victims, only identified as teens, took off after robbing the victim.

A K9 was able to track down the two suspects and they were both taken into custody.

It is not clear what was taken but the property was returned, according to police.

No one was inured.