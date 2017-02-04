Police in Battle Creek arrest two teens following armed robbery

Posted 1:13 AM, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 01:14AM, February 4, 2017
Police lights by night

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating after two teens allegedly robbed someone at knife point.

It happened in the area of Van Burn and West Streets Friday.

Officers say the two victims, only identified as teens, took off after robbing the victim.

A K9 was able to track down the two suspects and they were both taken into custody.

It is not clear what was taken but the property was returned, according to police.

No one was inured.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s