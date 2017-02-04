ROCKFORD, Mich.--- The Rams beat the Eagles the first time the played this season, and were looking for revenge on the road at Rockford. Hudsonville kept it close but Rockford won this one 49-43.
Rockford Girls Beat Hudsonville for the Second Time This Season
