Sen. Stabenow to continue ‘Small Business Tour’ in Marshall Saturday

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), Mich.

MARSHALL, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is expected to speak Saturday at the 14th annual Michigan Family Farms Conference in Marshall as part of her statewide ‘Small Business Tour’.

Stabenow plans to meet with business owners to show support for Michigan’s small business community which her office says employed half of the state’s private workforce in 2012.

Stabenow is expected to make a total of four different appearances:

Michigan Family Farms Conference: 1:30 p.m at Marshall High School, 701 N. Marshall Ave., Marshall
Tour of Marshall Small Businesses: 2:15 p.m. at Darling Ace Hardware, 855 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall
2:35 p.m. at Dark Horse Brewing Company, 511 S. Kalamazoo Ave., Marshall
2:55 p.m. Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub, 115 S. Eagle St., Marshall

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Great idea. Rather than stay in Washington and represent the people who elected you when you are needed there. Go on a sightseeing tour. It’s time for Stabenow to go.

    Reply