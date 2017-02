Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich.-- Two young boys from West Michigan are battling cancer, and their family is holding a special benefit Saturday.

The benefit begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Sportsplex. It will take place during the soccer game between the "Furniture City All Stars" and the "Brujos of Chicago."

Entry to the game is free but donations are encouraged.

All proceeds will go towards the family.