SWAT team called to remove man with violent criminal history from apartment

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich.– A parolee with a violent criminal history is in custody after refusing to surrender to police.

South Haven Police officers witnessed the man driving near Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Road Thursday.

Before officers could make contact with him, he parked his car and entered an apartment at the Briar Hills apartment complex.

The man, Tilano Taylor, has a violent criminal history including incidents with both firearms and drugs.

Police got a search warrant and the Van Buren County SWAT team was eventually called to remove Taylor from the apartment.

In the meantime, police talked to the passenger of the vehicle and recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, and a box of ammunition from the vehicle.

After about two hours, Taylor surrendered to officers.

He is now being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

