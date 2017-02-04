Van Tubbergen leads West Ottawa to win over Old Redford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jake Van Tubbergen scored 25 points to lead West Ottawa (12-1) to a 78-56 win over Detroit OId Redford in the Red Hawks Showcase.
