Van Tubbergen leads West Ottawa to win over Old Redford

February 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jake Van Tubbergen scored 25 points to lead West Ottawa (12-1) to a 78-56 win over Detroit OId Redford in the Red Hawks Showcase.

