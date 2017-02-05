Afternoon fire damages bar on Wealthy Street SE in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters battled a fire that did significant damage to the Wild Bunch bar on Sunday afternoon.

The first call came in to the Grand Rapids Fire Department at 12:10 p.m. Sunday for hazy smoke at the bar, located at 706 Wealthy St. SE , near the intersection of Wealthy and Henry.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered fire in the first-floor ceiling. Witnesses told FOX 17 that the fire spread to the second floor and quickly consumed the whole top floor.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and firemen began ventilating the structure.

The roof of Elk Brewing, located next door at 700 Wealthy SE, also sustained minor damage.

Fire personnel told FOX 17 that the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Wealthy and Henry were both closed to traffic and will remain shut down until later Sunday.