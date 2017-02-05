× Circuit court denies motion for emergency stay on Trump’s travel ban

CNN- The Ninth Circuit Court has denied an immediate emergency motion request for an administrative stay of an injunction to stop the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s nationwide travel ban.

The court has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes a decision.

Trump’s policy banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, suspended all refugee entry to the US for 120 days and indefinitely suspended entry for Syrian refugees.