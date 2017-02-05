Circuit court denies motion for emergency stay on Trump’s travel ban
CNN- The Ninth Circuit Court has denied an immediate emergency motion request for an administrative stay of an injunction to stop the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s nationwide travel ban.
The court has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes a decision.
Trump’s policy banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, suspended all refugee entry to the US for 120 days and indefinitely suspended entry for Syrian refugees.
3 comments
steve thomas
I’m getting sick and tired of seeing all the liberal media using the term “Trump’s travel ban”. It’s a four month hiatus in travel for six out of seven countries, and for them It’s not permanent! One of these days, the blatant bias of outlets like CNN, the AP, MSNBC, and even FOX 17 is going to catch up with them. The lack of veracity in the news has long ago cost them any credibility they may have had and many viewers and readers as well.
Little Mary
I didn’t know that Fox17 was an affiliate of the Commie News Network.
steve thomas
Quite a few of their articles show a byline of CNN. Take the time to read the byline over a period of tie. You might be surprised.