Man in critical condition following snowmobile crash, 2 arrested

WRIGHT, TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 27-year-old Sparta man was critically injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday.

It happened in the 18700 block of 48th Avenue around 7:54 p.m. in Ottawa County.

Deputies say Michael Looks was riding on the back of a snowmobile without a helmet when the driver made a sharp turn, ejecting Looks from the snowmobile.

The driver of a second snowmobile, only being identified as a 21-year-old Conklin resident, was following behind and was unable to stop.

Deputies say that driver struck Looks in the head with the ski of his snowmobile, injuring him critically.

Both drivers were arrested and are facing charges related to this crash.

Deputies say alcohol likely played a role in the crash.