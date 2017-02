× Police: Suspect arrested following gas station robbery in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say they made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday evening.

It happened at the Marathon Gas Station located in the 200 block of 28th Street SW. The clerk reported the male suspected assaulted her and demanded money.

The suspect is currently being lodged in the Kent County Jail. Wyoming Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.