Protesters return to Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second straight weekend, protesters gathered at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The rally was conducted against President Trump’s immigration executive order. The order, issued on Jan. 31, temporarily banned residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halted refugees from Syria.

Protests continue at Gerald Ford International Airport pic.twitter.com/l7KiMK9nBc — Rebecca Russell (@RebRussellFox17) February 5, 2017

On Saturday, a federal judge in Seattle, Wash., placed a temporary hold on the President’s executive order. Early Sunday, the Ninth Circuit Court denied an immediate emergency motion request on the travel ban.