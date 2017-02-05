‘Rally against Islamophobia’ happening today in Kalamazoo

Posted 5:30 AM, February 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25AM, February 5, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- There will be a rally against Islamophobia in Kalamazoo today.

According to one of the organizers, the group plans to march for Muslim, immigrant, and refugee rights.

Representatives from the Kalamazoo and Portage communities as well as religious leaders from the area are expected to speak at the event.

The rally will be at Bronson Park, and will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, check out the event's facebook page. 

