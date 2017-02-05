× South Bend man hurt when car hits Cass County tree

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana man was injured when his car collided with a tree at midday Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 11:55 a.m.Sunday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at Leet Rd and U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The investigation showed that Fabian Hernandez Jimenez, 39, of South Bend, Ind., was westbound on U.S. 12 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Jimenez was transported by ambulance to Borgess Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment.

He was wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision.

Behnke said intoxicants were a factor in the crash.

The Edwardsburg/Ontwa Police Department, Edwardsburg Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.