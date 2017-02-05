Spartans tailgate for a great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Now in its seventh year, the annual Spartan Winter Tailgate will take place Thursday, February 9th at the Grand Rapids J.W. Marriott.

The event will honor The First Family of Spartan Football, the Bulloughs, with the club's annual Legacy Award awarded to a past football player that is engaged with a local charity. It will also remember local student-athlete Michael Sadler, a four year starter at punter for MSU and the first four-time academic All-American in MSU history who passed away last year.

This year Coach Staten will be joined on a panel by Oakland Raiders quarterback and alum Connor Cook and New Orleans Saints Center Jack Allen. The event raises funds that will benefit the Mitch Lyons Tight End Scholarship, the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, Michael Sadler Foundation, and the Spartan Fund.

The West Michigan Spartans have donated over $1.2 million to MSU, nearly $200,000 to the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, and $200,000 to the Steve Smith Pershing High Scholarship Endowment.

Tickets are still available for Thursday’s tailgate and there are volunteer opportunities as well, so for more information visit the West Michigan Spartan’s website.