Super Bowl Sunday – Your Viewing Guide on FOX 17

FOX 17 – Super Bowl Sunday is here and while there is only one game on, there is a lot on Fox other than just the game.

Starting at 11:00am, Road to the Super Bowl starts out the pre-game coverage a mere seven and a half hours before kickoff. Following that, a special Fox Sports edition of the Skip and Shannon Undisputed Super Bowl Special airs at Noon.

Then the Fox Network coverage begins at 1:00pm with Fox Super Bowl Kickoff with Colin Cowherd, Dave Wannstedt and Charles Tillman, and most importantly hosted by Charissa Thompson. After that hour, the main Fox Network crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson take over with Jay Glazer with the Fox Super Bowl Pregame at 2:00pm. During this four and a half hour extravaganza, you’ll also see the Bill O’Reilly interview with President Donald Trump at about 4:00pm and Luke Bryan performing the National Anthem.

Kick off with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers is at 6:30pm. The first commercial break after the game has begun will contain a live commercial from Snickers. The halftime performance is Lady Gaga.

Now also during the game, Fox is playing four of the top plays of each quarter in virtual reality. The clips will be available shortly after they happen and you can watch using the Fox Sports VR app with either a headset or on your phone. Six cameras in the stadium will show the action and you can toggle between the views.

After the game, it’s not over. The Fox Super Bowl Post Game will recap everything and then, Fox is airing the premier of 24: Legacy.

The FOX 17 Evening News will air after that. And then shortly after the FOX 17 Morning News starts Monday at 5:00am.

And there is always the Puppy Bowl.