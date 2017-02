Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - If you need some last-minute Super Bowl party items, the Downtown Market is a one-stop shop!

Carvers offers House-made sausages and brats as well as steaks.

Spice Merchants is offering some deals that'll make your guests and wallet happy. You can get a 3-pack of dips for $12, along with their delicious spice blends.

Slows Bar-B-Q and Aperitivo are also participating in some game day specials.

For more information, check out the Downtown Market Website