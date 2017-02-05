Wintry mix to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Ups and downs in regards to the mercury readings to begin the second week of February are expected. The other morning, we fell to a morning low of 5 degrees. In "Pure Michigan" fashion, it shouldn't surprise you that we'll be 9 times higher than that Tuesday afternoon before the bottom falls once again.

A warm front that will be on our doorstep Tuesday morning will throw just about every type of weather at us that we can imagine. How quickly this moves through our region will really determine how much wintry precipitation we'll receive before it changes to rain on Tuesday morning.

Above, I've posted three weather models that we often look at to gain a better idea of what type of precipitation to expect. Slowly, they're all coming to agreement that we'll see mostly rain Tuesday. You'll notice that some of the shade of pink show up as well, especially north. This will depend on how cold the region begins Tuesday morning, and how far the warm front lifts northward. Right now, it looks like the potential for sleet and freezing rain is there, but a lot of it will stay in the northern fringes of West Michigan.

Most of the frozen precipitation will change to rain by late morning, but there could still be impacts from the slick conditions that will develop leading into the lunch hour on Tuesday.

The more widespread cold and snow should arrive Wednesday as temperatures fall throughout the day. Heavier bands of lake effect snow will develop, and with winds gusting over 40 mph at times, it will be cold, snowy, and difficult to see at times. Follow the FOX 17 Weather App for more updates as these storm draws closer.