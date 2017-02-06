3 arrested in Kalamazoo home invasions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say three people were arrested Monday in connection with a string of recent home invasions.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Escape Drive at about 12:50 p.m. for a reported break-in.

The suspects were not in the area when police arrived at the scene, but officials received another call a short time later about three people attempting to get into unoccupied cars in the 3800 block of Pine Terrace Boulevard, according to a release.

Police located the suspects, two men and one woman, in the area and arrested them. The suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen property from the Escape Drive home invasion and other recent break-ins, police said in a release.

They were lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of home invasion and possession of stolen property.