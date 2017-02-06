3 hospitalized in Oshtemo Township crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Monday after a crash on W. H Avenue and 2nd Street.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:12 p.m.

Officials say in a release that a 76-year-old Kalamazoo man was driving east on H Avenue when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a southbound vehicle.

He was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital, according to a release.  The driver of the other vehicle, an 80-year-old Kalamazoo woman, and a passenger in her vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

 

