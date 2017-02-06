Annette Bening to play Louisiana Governor for ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’

(CNN) — Annette Bening is headed to Louisiana.

Bening has been cast in “Katrina: American Crime Story,” as Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana.

This is the second installment of the award-winning series by Ryan Murphy and will tell the story of the devastating hurricane in 2005, that made landfall on the Gulf Coast and the devastation it caused in cities like New Orleans.

“We wanted to do something that would still have the epic quality and the thing you remember from Katrina is everybody sitting in their bedrooms and watching these people on their roofs going, ‘How can we not help them? How is this happening?'” Executive Producer, Brad Simpson said at the TCA’s press tour in August. “And what we want to do is go behind the scenes of that and explain this is the reason [officials] weren’t prepared to help them.”

Murphy’s latest installment comes after the mega success of “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson,” which was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards and won two Golden Globes.

Both John Travolta and Sarah Paulson, who starred in the first edition of the franchise, have expressed interest in returning for this series.

Murphy will executive produce alongside Simpson and Nina Jacobson in conjunction with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The series is expected to debut in 2018.