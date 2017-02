× Crash topples light pole in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A two vehicle crash resulted in a light pole falling over on Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Avenue.

Westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed at 48th Avenue as crews clean up the scene. Ottawa County dispatch says at least one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened sometime around 9:15 p.m.

Consumers Energy has been notified about the light pole. According to their outage map, there are no power outages in the area.