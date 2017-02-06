× Dog food recalled after pet illnesses & death reported

WHEELING, Illinois– Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food out of Illinois is voluntarily recalling some of its Hunk of Beef product after learning it may be contaminated.

The FDA says that Pentobarbital was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Pentobarbital is a chemical that, if ingested by an animal, can cause a number of symptoms including dizziness, loss of balance, nausea and in extreme cases, death.

The 12-ounce cans of food being recalled were sold in stores and online in a number of states including Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. The recalled product was manufactured during the week of June 6, 2016.

Recalled cans of the product have lot numbers that start with: 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB. They have an expiration date of June 2020.

So far, four dogs have reportedly gotten sick from the product and one dog has died after consuming the product with the lot number 1816E06HB13.

All of Evanger’s suppliers of meat products are USDA approved and their beef chunks come from cows that are slaughtered in a USDA facility. Officials are still investigating how the Pentobarbital may have gotten into the supply.

At this point, the company’s voluntary recall is not being extended to any of their other products.

Anyone with the recalled food can it back to the store for a full refund.

Customers with further concerns can contact the company at 1-847-537-0102.