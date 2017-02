× Fireball seen throughout Midwest skies

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Reports of a fireball in the sky spread across the Midwest around 2:25 a.m. ET, including many who saw it in West Michigan.

The meteor’s flight was captured and spread on the internet on dash cam video from a police officer in Lisle, Illinois.