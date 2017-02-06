Follow Deanna Falzone reorganizing her home with help from a pro

Posted 9:22 AM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, February 6, 2017

02-06-17-organizing-before02-06-17-organizing-after

“BEFORE” ON THE LEFT.

 

“AFTER” ON THE RIGHT.

 

Whether your home has just one unorganized spot or you think your whole house is unorganized, just getting started can be hard.

Get started with Deanna Falzone with the help of Melissa Fortino from Organized by Melissa. Every video has valuable information.

The phases of reorganizing:

Tackling the notorious hall closet:

Getting control of kitchen clutter:

Three keys to effective reorganizing:

Perfectionism can short-circuit your reorganizing:

