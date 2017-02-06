Golf engages people of all ages at West Michigan Golf Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The game of golf is seeing quite a resurgence, especially for the younger crowd. That's why this year, the entire family will be able to learn more about the game and how it's growing right here in Michigan at the West Michigan Golf Show.

The 29th annual West Michigan Golf Show will have hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There will also be prizes, free golf lessons, clinics, and the Treetops Par-3 Challenge where one lucky golfer can win $25,000.

The golf show will be held at the DeVos Place February 10-12 at the following times:

February 10, 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

February 11, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

February 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-14, and children 5 and under get in for free. An All Show Pass is available for $15, which will allow guests in the show for all three days.