Golf engages people of all ages at West Michigan Golf Show

Posted 11:10 AM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, February 6, 2017

The game of golf is seeing quite a resurgence, especially for the younger crowd. That's why this year, the entire family will be able to learn more about the game and how it's growing right here in Michigan at the West Michigan Golf Show.

The 29th annual West Michigan Golf Show will have hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There will also be prizes, free golf lessons, clinics, and the Treetops Par-3 Challenge where one lucky golfer can win $25,000.

The golf show will be held at the DeVos Place February 10-12 at the following times:

  • February 10, 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.
  • February 11, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • February 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-14, and children 5 and under get in for free. An All Show Pass is available for $15, which will allow guests in the show for all three days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s