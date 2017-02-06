Grand Haven jewelry boutique offers special Valentines Day promotion

Posted 9:26 AM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:29AM, February 6, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.-- Valentines Day isn't just for couples, it's a chance to show your appreciation for your mother, grandmother or any loved one.

What A Gem! Jewelry Boutique in Grand Haven has a variety of gifts for that special someone, including unique Michigan-themed jewelry.

What A Gem! Jewelry Boutique is also offering a Valentines Day promotion. From February 6-14, each customer who purchases $100 or more in jewelry will receive a $25.00 gift card good toward the purchase of any bouquet of flowers at Grand Haven Garden House in Grand Haven.

The boutique is located at 134 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417.
Call (616) 425-5063.
(Additional credit to Entertainment and Media Consultant Chris Petras.)

