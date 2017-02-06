Grand Haven jewelry boutique offers special Valentines Day promotion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.-- Valentines Day isn't just for couples, it's a chance to show your appreciation for your mother, grandmother or any loved one.

What A Gem! Jewelry Boutique in Grand Haven has a variety of gifts for that special someone, including unique Michigan-themed jewelry.

What A Gem! Jewelry Boutique is also offering a Valentines Day promotion. From February 6-14, each customer who purchases $100 or more in jewelry will receive a $25.00 gift card good toward the purchase of any bouquet of flowers at Grand Haven Garden House in Grand Haven.