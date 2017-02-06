Griffins and Sled Wings play annual sled hockey game

Posted 7:24 PM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:26PM, February 6, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- For the 12th straight year the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings got together for a Sled Hockey Game.  We talked with Griffins forward Eric Tangradi and 7-year Sled Wings veteran Jake Nelson prior to the event.

