Michigan lawmaker resigns from office to resolve charges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record is resigning from office as part of a deal to resolve criminal charges alleging that he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010.

Third-term Democratic state Rep. Brian Banks of Detroit announced his resignation in a Wayne County courtroom Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements in exchange for three felony counts being dropped. He could face up to a year in prison. Sentencing has not yet been set.

The 40-year-old Banks was charged in June by state Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Banks was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud.