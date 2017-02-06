Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Senate is expected to vote on whether to confirm Betsy DeVos as President Trump’s pick for Education Secretary.

The vote is projected to be split 50-50 requiring a tiebreaker from Vice President Pence to confirm, and it’s probably safe to say he’ll support Trump’s pick.

DeVos stumbled through her hearings, during which she said guns may have a place in schools to protect them from grizzly bears.

After that, non-stop calls from furious constituents influenced two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to oppose DeVos.

2. Hundreds of people across the Great Lakes region, including some here in West Michigan, reported seeing a green fireball that lit up the night sky.

If you watch the video above, recorded just west of Chicago, the National Weather Service confirmed a meteor enter the frame, fell downwards, and exploded into a bright green fireball.

Most of the sightings were reported in Wisconsin and Illinois.

3. Once again, South Haven proves it’s more than just sandy white beaches!

Hundreds flocked to the 24th annual Ice Breaker Festival, filling the streets to see things like ice scluptures shaped like a cobra, a train, and a huge lion to name a few.

It draws people from beyond Michigan, including as far south as Alabama and Texas.

Along with the fun that it brings, comes a big financial boost for local businesses, who say their sales numbers always go up during this time.

4. If you love donuts and deals, Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts this month.

The bakery is offering a free doughnut with every coffee purchase as part of the company’s relaunch of it’s coffee blends. The best part is you don’t even need a coupon to enjoy the deal.

The promotion runs through the end of the month.

5. She deserves more than a free donut, Queen Elizabeth the second is officially the first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.

She became queen on this day in 1952 when her father, King George VI, passed away, but her coronation was in June 1953.

She is the 40th British Monarch to rule since William the Conqueror. She has a big year ahead of her, especially with a bill on Britain’s exit from the European Union making its way through parliament.

Later this year President Trump is expected to pay her a visit.