× People bidding thousands of dollars for Harambe-shaped Cheeto

BURBANK, California- A unique listing on eBay has more than one hundred bids.

A seller in California has posted a Cheeto, claiming it looks like the gorilla Harambe.

Harambe was the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot and killed by a special response team in May 2016 after he was caught on camera dragging a toddler who fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Afterwards, the animal became a popular topic online, was made into memes and was even suggested for the name of a baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo.

In the eBay listing the seller writes:

I opened up a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.

This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!

As of Monday night, the post had 110 bids and was going for $95,400. Bidding for the item started at just $11.99.

The auction will end at 3:45 Tuesday morning.

The seller, valuestampinc has 100% positive feedback from more than 350 customers.