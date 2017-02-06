Say goodbye to neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of people in the United States suffer from chronic neck and back pain. Don't wait around for the pain to go away or try to tough it out, you can get the help you need with a special treatment from Total Health Chiropractic.

Dr. Christopher Miller stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain, without surgery, injections, or pain killers. With the DRX 9000, you can stop suffering from:

Herniated and bulging discs

Ruptured discs

Degenerated discs

Slipped discs

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

To learn more about the DRX and how it can help get rid of pain, Dr. Miller will be hosting a Chronic Neck and Back Pain seminar on Tuesday February 21 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a complimentary dinner along with a presentation of the DRX. Seats are limited to the seminar, so you must call ahead to sign up.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first seven callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $54 to learn more about what's causing pain, plus a free hydrotherapy massage. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 328-6652.