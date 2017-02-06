Senate Democrats to hold floor over DeVos nomination vote

(CNN) — Senate Democrats said they plan to hold the floor of the chamber for the next 24 hours, leading up to the vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s choice to be education secretary, in hopes of drawing enough attention to the issue to derail Betsy DeVos’ nomination.

While the Democrats decision to work overnight adds publicity to the topic, the party does not have the numbers to block a final confirmation vote and DeVos is still expected to be voted on for final confirmation Tuesday.

“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours, until the final vote, to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Sen. Patty Murray of Washington said Monday. “And I strongly encourage people across the country to join us — to double down on your advocacy — and to keep making your voices heard for these last 24 hours.”

Last week two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski, said they would no vote to confirm DeVos, but if all the remaining Republicans vote for her nomination, she would be confirmed with addition of Vice President Mike Pence’s vote as the tie-breaker.