The Spartan Winter Tailgate is February 9 at the J.W. Marriott in Grand Rapids. For more details, visit WestMichiganSpartans.org .
Spartan Winter Tailgate
-
Mike Sadler to be remembered at annual Spartan tailgate
-
Spartans tailgate for a great cause
-
No. 24 Spartans top Red Storm 73-62 at Battle 4 Atlantis
-
Spartans surge back for 75-74 win over Gophers in OT
-
Bridges-led No. 13 Michigan State tops Miss Valley St 100-53
-
-
MSU edges Michigan 70-62 in East Lansing
-
Northeastern closes strong in 81-73 upset of Michigan State
-
No. 2 Kentucky beats No. 13 Michigan State 69-48
-
BC Lakeview girls stay undefeated with 47-39 win at Gull Lake
-
Michigan State halts skid by walloping Rutgers
-
-
Ward scores 25 in Michigan State’s 77-65 win over Oakland
-
Ohio State holds on for 17-16 win over Michigan State
-
Illinois comeback sends Michigan State to 7th straight loss