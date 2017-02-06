Stolen boy scout trailer found, but gear is still missing

GALESBURG, Mich. – The trailer stolen from a Boy Scout troop last week has been found.

But the equipment that was being stored inside is gone.

Leaders from Galesburg Troop 265 say that the suspected thief left the troop banner, the spare tire and parts of their patrol kitchens. The trailer was found in southern Kalamazoo County at 42nd Street and V Avenue.

They say that all of the equipment is marked TROOP 265 so if anyone comes across the gear at garage sales or flea markets, they should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

The trailer contained about $10,000 in camping and outdoor equipment.