Teen charged with open murder in Van Buren County

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A Bangor teen has been charged with open murder in a fatal shooting last week.

Thurman Fletcher, Jr. 19, was arraigned in South Haven Monday. He is accused of killing Eddie “E.J.” Holland of Hartford on Friday in a drug deal that went bad at Lions Park in Bangor.

Holland died after arriving at the hospital Friday night. Fletcher was arrested after going to Bronson Hospital in South Haven with a gunshot wound in his leg.