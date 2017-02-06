Two school buses collide in Kalamazoo; one driver hurt

Posted 11:02 AM, February 6, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A school bus driver suffered minor injuries after two school buses crashed into each other Monday morning in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened at Whites Road and Bronson Boulevard at about 8:45am, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.  No students were on either bus.

One bus had considerable front end damage after it hit a utility pole after the initial crash.  DPS officers say the pole will have to be replaced and the traffic signal is out for possibly the remainder of Monday. Motorists should use extra caution at that intersection on Monday.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s