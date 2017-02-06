Two school buses collide in Kalamazoo; one driver hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A school bus driver suffered minor injuries after two school buses crashed into each other Monday morning in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened at Whites Road and Bronson Boulevard at about 8:45am, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No students were on either bus.

One bus had considerable front end damage after it hit a utility pole after the initial crash. DPS officers say the pole will have to be replaced and the traffic signal is out for possibly the remainder of Monday. Motorists should use extra caution at that intersection on Monday.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.