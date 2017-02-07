4th grader suspended for Snapchat threat against teacher

Posted 9:17 AM, February 7, 2017, by

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an elementary school student in suburban Detroit has been suspended after threatening in a social media post to shoot a teacher.

WXYZ-TV reports the Jan. 31 post was made outside of school hours on Snapchat by a fourth grader at Poupard Elementary in Harper Woods.

Grosse Pointe Public School System’s Superintendent Gary Niehaus says the student admitted to making the post to the school’s principal, who alerted the child’s parents and Harper Woods police. Niehaus says the child didn’t have access to a gun at home, but they took the threat seriously.

Niehaus says the child was upset over a classroom assignment.

Niehaus says “We all want to make sure our kids are safe and in this case, that our teachers and faculty are safe” from threats.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s